The Crazy Stat Behind Islanders' Overtime Dominace

The Islanders joined the 2020-2021 Vegas Golden Knights as the only teams to score at least eight overtime goals with none allowed.
Now, that stat is impressive for a few reasons.
The Islanders are the only team in the NHL not allow an overtime goal this season.
They've also won six of these eight games on the road.
But what if I told you that the Islanders have lost the opening overtime draw in six of those eight games and in each of their last two overtime wins?
Yes, that is indeed true, and it's a mind-boggling stat because we all know how important garnering posession on that opening draw is. But, whether it's been getting whistles and winning that second draw or forcing turnovers, the Islanders have found a way more often than not to get the puck back on their stick.
The Islanders' trio of Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, and Matthew Schaefer is one of the better threesomes that a team can throw out there. However, it hasn't just been them getting the job done, as four different players have come up big.
Bo Horvat x 2
Matthew Schaefer x 2
Jean-Gabriel Pageau x 2
Simon Holmstrom x 2
This season’s overtime periods have been night and day from a year ago, when the Islanders went 5-9 in games decided in the extra frame. The Islanders were notorious for earning that "loser" point.
The Islanders finished the 2024-25 season with 12 OT/SO points, with 35 wins and 35 regulation losses for 82 points in 82 games.
Because they more often earn that second point, the Islanders have just five "loser" points this season, bringing their total to 34 wins and 21 losses for 73 points in 60 games.
They now find themselves tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division, with two more games played.