New York Islanders
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 19, 2026 4:38 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 4:38 PM
The New York Islanders enjoyed a day off Wednesday, as the team traveled to Winnipeg for the first game of a two-game road trip.
The Islanders first face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, then square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Then, the Islanders return home and face a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has gone 0-7-0 in the month of November.
The month of November ends with three three games in four days surrounding Thanksgiving, all against teams outside the playoff picture.
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It's an incredibly favorable schedule run for New York, one that sets the team up to continue stacking points.
As it stands, the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of the sinking Washington Capitals in 10th.
The Islanders are three points behind the New York Rangers for third in the Metropolitan Division, with two games in hand.
They're also three points behind the Florida Panthers for the final wild card playoff spot, while holding three games in hand on Florida.
The Islanders control their own destiny with the first quarter of the season coming to a close tonight in Winnipeg.
No one would rush to put the Islanders into the Stanley Cup contenders tier, but they could be a serious playoff contender.
Nobody would want to be a playoff series against Ilya Sorokin. Matthew Schaefer is generational and one of the very best players in the entirety of the NHL.
Bo Horvat's having his best start to a season as an Islander. Mathew Barzal looks healthy.
The Swedes-Simon Holmstrom, Victor Eklund, and Emil Heineman-all have played outstanding two-way hockey, capable of slotting in anywhere in the team's top-nine forward group.
The Islanders have the pieces to make a deep run. They've got a workable salary cap situation, too.
Right now, the team has $3.5 million in cap space.
Alexander Romanov's $6.25 can be added to LTIR, freeing up a huge amount of extra space.
The Islanders only have this year and next with Schaefer on his entry-level contract. After that, he's going to make whatever amount of money he wants.
In the interim, the Islanders should maximize their chances of winning, and winning now/
It's still early in the season, but the playoff race, mathematically, looks to be down to ten teams.
Moneypuck.com gives the Islanders a 62.4% of making the playoffs, while only giving the Washington Capitals a 37.4% chance.
The Panthers have a 57.6% chance.
It's early in the season, yes. Things can change, sure.
But under Head Coach Peter DeBoer, teams improve as year one goes on. Every indication is the Islanders team is only just now getting healthy and kicking into gear.
There's no reason not to go all-in to make this team better, no reason not to make the team more attractive to potential free agents.
Nikita Kucherov will be one of those on July 1. Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid will be in 2028, as it stands.
The Islanders should be working to build around Schaefer and making themselves into a destination right now.
Schaefer's doing his part. The Islanders should do theirs when the time comes.
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