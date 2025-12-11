There's A 'Good Chance' Islanders' Jonathan Drouin Returns vs. Lightning on Saturday

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Jonathan Drouin (lower back) won't return against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night but is expected to return against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.

"He looks really good," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said following Thursday's morning skate. "We'll see if he's ready to play against Tampa, but I think there's a good chance he will be."

Drouin, 30, rejoined the Islanders for a team skate for the first time since warming up against the Colorado Avalanche a week ago before being a late scratch.

He did not travel with the team for their back-to-back against the Lightning and Florida Panthers this past weekend, as he was getting treatment on Long Island.

Drouin had been skating on his own.

Who will come out for Drouin remains a mystery.