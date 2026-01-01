Three Islanders Questions Entering New Year's Day Game vs. Utah Mammoth

To kick off the 2026 portion of the season, the New York Islanders host the Utah Mammoth at 3 PM ET. Here's three questions ahead of the game:

Is Ilya Sorokin ready to return?

After backing up the second leg of a back-to-back in Buffalo, Ilya Sorokin hasn’t been able to play, missing the last four games due to a lower-body injury. He is on Injured Reserve but is eligible to be activated whenever he’s ready to go. Initially, we were told this was a minor issue and that he was expected back after the Christmas break, but that wasn’t the case. Backup David Rittich has been dominant in his absence, going 3-1-0 over these last four games, but it seemed like fatigue was starting to set in over the last two outings — Rittich is a warrior and fought through it. It’s clear that the Islanders don’t trust third-string goaltender Marcus Hogberg, or they would have gone to him last weekend. Sorokin had been playing at a Vezina-caliber pace. The Islanders are clearly being very cautious with their star netminder.

Does Roy keep Barzal with Horvat?

With the Islanders wanting to get Calum Ritchie back at center, head coach Patrick Roy placed Mathew Barzal back with Horvat in their 3-2 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Their line wasn’t great, with just four shots on goal and four shots against in 15:01 minutes. The two looked dynamic at times, but they didn’t provide the spark Roy was probably looking for. After the game, Roy said they were okay and that he was going to have to watch film to determine if he was going to stick with the two. We know how good Barzal and Horvat can be together, and allowing Ritchie back at center paid off, with him scoring the opening goal and looking pretty good the entire night after sitting in the press box against Columbus on Sunday.

Does Marshall Warren remain in?

Rookie defenseman Marshall Warren has won the third-pairing, left-side defense role for now, but he’ll need to start earning Roy’s trust more if he wants to play more. On Tuesday, he sat out the final 14:34 of regulation and didn’t get any shifts in overtime. The lack of minutes at this position in the lineup has forced Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer to play heavier minutes — they’ve played them well — but it’s not an ideal situation by any means. Warren seems reliable out there, but if he’s not going to play a ton of minutes, does it make sense to get someone in there who can? He’s played under 10 minutes in two of his last three games. The only other option the Islanders have right now is Adam Boqvist, who has had a hard time playing the left side, his offside.