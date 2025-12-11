Three With Islanders Ties Inducted Into 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

On Wednesday night, former New York Islanders forward Zach Parise, former Islanders assistant coach Scott Gomez, and Long Island native Bruce Bennett, the greatest hockey photographer of all time, were part of the 2025 Induction class into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Joe Pavelski and Tara Mounsey were the other two inductees.

Parise, who played 19 NHL seasons, two with the Islanders, sits ninth all-time in goals by an American, with 434.



He scored the tying goal in the 2010 Gold Medal game against Team Canada, before Sidney Crosby's infamous golden goal:

Gomez, who served as the Islanders' assistant coach from 2017-19, became the first Alaskan inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. He played 1,079 NHL games and was a two-time Stanley Cup Champion (2000, 2003) with the New Jersey Devils.

Bennett, the Levittown native who, as an 18-year-old, began taking pictures during the New York Rangers' 1973-74 season, has photographed 45 Stanley Cup clinching moments and became the first-ever photographer to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to all the inductees on their tremendous careers.