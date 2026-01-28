TRADE: Islanders Acquire Ondrej Palat, Picks From Devils For Maxim Tsyplakov

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have\nacquired forward Ondrej Palat, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round\npick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov.\n\n\n\nPalat, 34, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 51 games with New Jersey\nthis season.\n\nHe is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million AAV)\nand will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.\n\nTsyplakov, 25, has two points (one goal, one assist) in 27 games with New York\nthis season.\n\nHe is in year one of a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV) and\nwill be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.\n\nThere is zero salary retention on either deal.