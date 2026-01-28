Logo
New York Islanders
TRADE: Islanders Acquire Ondrej Palat, Picks From Devils For Maxim Tsyplakov

TRADE: Islanders Acquire Ondrej Palat, Picks From Devils For Maxim Tsyplakov

Michael Ostrower
3h
The Islanders have made their second trade in as many days, acquiring Devils forward Ondrej Palat.

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Ondrej Palat, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Palat, 34, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 51 games with New Jersey this season.

He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million AAV) and will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

Tsyplakov, 25, has two points (one goal, one assist) in 27 games with New York this season.

He is in year one of a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV) and will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

There is zero salary retention on either deal.

