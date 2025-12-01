USA Hockey Name Three Islanders Prospects To 2026 Preliminary Roster For World Junior Championships

On Monday, USA Hockey announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Junior Championships. The list contains three New York Islanders prospects: Cole Eiserman (2024, No. 20), Kamil Bednarik (2024, No. 61), and Jacob Kvasnicka (2025, No. 202).

Eiserman, a sophomore at Boston University, has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 11 games after recording 36 points (25 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games his freshman season. He won gold at the U-20 World Junior Championships, recording 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 7 games.

Bednarik, who is also a sophomore at Boston University, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 14 games this season after 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games last season.

Kvasnicka played two seasons for the USHL before joining the WHL's Penticton Vees, where he has 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games this season. He represented Team USA at the U-17 and U-18 tournaments. He has committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2026-27 season.

The 2026 World Junior Championships will take place Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota.