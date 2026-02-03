Vezina Favorite Ilya Sorokin Faces Red-Hot Stuart Skinner As Islanders Host Penguins

The Islanders trail them by two points with two games in hand.
Like the Islanders, the Penguins are also on the second leg of their back-to-back, falling 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
Both backups went against their Monday foes, which means the goaltending matchup at UBS Arena is Ilya Sorokin (18-13-2, 2.44 GAA, .916 SV%, 6 SO) vs. Stuart Skinner (19-12-4, 2.72 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO).
Sorokin, who is in the midst of a Vezina-caliber season after a really shaky start, went 6-3-0 in the month of January, with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 SV% with three shutouts.
Skinner, who was dealt to the Penguins on Dec. 12 after falling out of favor in Edmonton, lost his first three games for Pittsburgh. But since then, he's found a groove, going 8-1-0 over his last nine games with a 2.01 GAA and a .917 SV%.
He's been tremendous.
Now, he and Sorokin are tasked with helping their team rebound when the puck drops at 7:30 PM ET. The game can be found on TNT, HBO MAX, and TVAS.
Skinner is 2-2-0 in his career against the Islanders with a 2.53 GAA and a .900 SV%.
Sorokin is 11-6-0 in his career against the Penguins with a 3.15 GAA and a .905 SV% with one shutout.