Victor Eklund A Call-Up Option For Islanders, Per GM Mathieu Darche: 'We’re Looking At Everything'

"We're looking at everything for sure," Darche said as his team tries to recover from a four-game slide to get back into a playoff spot with four games to go. "Eklund has done really well in Bridgeport. Obviously, he's put up points. There are other aspects of the game. Obviously, there's a first adjustment. What makes the adjustment maybe a bit easier for him is that he played against men this year in the SHL."