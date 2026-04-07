Victor Eklund A Call-Up Option For Islanders, Per GM Mathieu Darche: 'We’re Looking At Everything'

Victor Eklund's impressive AHL surge and strong all-around game position him as a potential Islanders call-up, according to GM Darche.
EAST MEADOW, NY -- Top forward prospect Victor Eklund could be a call-up option for the New York Islanders before the season comes to a close, per general manager Mathieu Darche.
"We're looking at everything for sure," Darche said as his team tries to recover from a four-game slide to get back into a playoff spot with four games to go. "Eklund has done really well in Bridgeport. Obviously, he's put up points. There are other aspects of the game. Obviously, there's a first adjustment. What makes the adjustment maybe a bit easier for him is that he played against men this year in the SHL."
Through his first four AHL games, the Islanders' second of three first-round picks at the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 16) has recorded six assists.
But, as Darche said, it's more about points, and well, he's been really strong in all three zones. He has a tremendous grasp of where he needs to be positioned, too, and he's got a drive, a motor that will make him a fan favorite.
Eklund, who signed his three-year entry-level deal last August, is eligible to be recalled without the Islanders having to make any kind of roster moves.
The first season of his ELC will slide if he plays fewer than 10 NHL games, including the postseason, if the Islanders qualify.
Even if recalled, the 19-year-old will be eligible for the AHL Playoffs.
If not this season, Eklund will be a player to watch at training camp, as he'll certainly be fighting for a roster spot ahead of the 2026-27 season.