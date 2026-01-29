WATCH: Ondrej Palat Scores In Islanders' Debut vs. Rangers

ELMONT, NY -- In his debut with the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], forward Ondrej Palat\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] found the back of the net,\ngiving his team a 1-0 lead at 16:10 of the first period:\n\n\n\nPalat, who had just four goals in 51 games with the New Jersey Devils this\nseason, snapped a five-game goal drought with that goal.\n\nThe 34-year-old was acquired by the Islanders on Monday night, along with a 2026\nthird-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for forward Maxim Tsyplakov. \n\nNew York Islanders • News and Community\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/token-images/NHLNYI/cover.png?t=1744129139542]\nNew York Islanders • News and Community New York Islanders news, video, analysis\nand community on The Hockey News Follow all Isles news at\nhttps://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]