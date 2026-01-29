Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
WATCH: Ondrej Palat Scores In Islanders' Debut vs. Rangers cover image

WATCH: Ondrej Palat Scores In Islanders' Debut vs. Rangers

Stefen Rosner
6h
Partner
265Members·3,948Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stefen Rosner
6h
Updated at Jan 29, 2026, 00:57
Partner

Palat ignites the Islanders' offense with a crucial goal in his first game, ending a personal drought and delivering an immediate impact.

ELMONT, NY -- In his debut with the New York Islanders, forward Ondrej Palat found the back of the net, giving his team a 1-0 lead at 16:10 of the first period:

Palat, who had just four goals in 51 games with the New Jersey Devils this season, snapped a five-game goal drought with that goal.

The 34-year-old was acquired by the Islanders on Monday night, along with a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for forward Maxim Tsyplakov. 

New York Islanders news, video, analysis and community on The Hockey News Follow all Isles news at https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/
thehockeynews.comNew York Islanders • News and CommunityNew York Islanders news, video, analysis and community on The Hockey News Follow all Isles news at https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/
Latest News