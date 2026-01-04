What Islanders' No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer Accomplished In Two-Goal Performance vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

ELMONT, NY -- On Saturday night, New York Islanders' No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored twice, tying the game at 2-2 in the third period before eventually playing the overtime hero.

It seems like every game, Schaefer is putting himself in the record books. Here's what he accomplished, per NHL Live Stats:

Matthew Schaefer scored his 11th goal of the season and passed Ryan Pulock (10 in 2017-18) for the third most goals by and Islanders rookie defensemen in a single campaign. The only blueliners with more are Denis Potvin (17 in 1973-74) and Vladimir Malakhov (14 in 1992-93).

Matthew Schaefer scored the overtime winner in his first game against the Maple Leafs, his favorite team that he watched while growing up in Hamilton, Ont.*

Matthew Schaefer became the first defenseman in NHL history to record two multi-goal games as an 18-year-old. Only four others had one: Zach Bogosian, Phil Housley, Bobby Orr and King Clancy.

Per Eric Hornick's The Skinny:

Schaefer's two goals give the Isles 23 rookie goals this season, tying Montreal for the NHL lead.

Schaefer (18 years, 120 days) is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record two multi-goal games; Zach Bogosian (19 years, 106 days) held the previous record.

Schaefer is also the youngest defenseman to reach twelve goals; Phil Housley did it at 18 years, 325 days). Since World War II, only three forwards have done it at a younger age (Sidney Crosby, Brian Bellows and Jordan Staal).

Schaefer is the sixth NHL rookie defenseman with at least two overtime goals in a season; Shayne Gostisbehere holds the record with 4; Schaefer is tied-2nd with his two overtime winners.

Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history with multiple overtime goals (26 days younger than Sidney Crosby); Crosby is the only other 18-year-old with multiple overtime goals (he had three).

Only three Islander defensemen have recorded more than two career overtime goals (Thomas Hickey-5, Roman Hamrlik and Ryan Pulock-3). Hickey and Hamrlik are the only other Islander defensemen to score two overtime goals in a season.