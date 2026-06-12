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Where Islanders' Matthew Schaefer, Ilya Sorokin Landed On Hart Trophy Ballot cover image

Where Islanders' Matthew Schaefer, Ilya Sorokin Landed On Hart Trophy Ballot

Stefen Rosner
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Nineteen-year-old phenom Matthew Schaefer makes history alongside Ilya Sorokin, securing MVP votes to highlight a season defined by defensive excellence and elite goaltending on Long Island.

New York Islanders Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer and the Vezina Trophy runner-up Ilya Sorokin did get vote(s) for the Hart Trophy, with Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov winning the award:

The fact that an 18-year-old got any type of votes at all, an 18-year-old defenseman no less, is a tremendous accomplishment. 

Had the Islanders made the playoffs, he likely would ahve received more. 

Sorokin was one of five goaltenders to appear on the ballot. 

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