Where Islanders' Matthew Schaefer, Ilya Sorokin Landed On Hart Trophy Ballot

Nineteen-year-old phenom Matthew Schaefer makes history alongside Ilya Sorokin, securing MVP votes to highlight a season defined by defensive excellence and elite goaltending on Long Island.
New York Islanders Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer and the Vezina Trophy runner-up Ilya Sorokin did get vote(s) for the Hart Trophy, with Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov winning the award:
The fact that an 18-year-old got any type of votes at all, an 18-year-old defenseman no less, is a tremendous accomplishment.
Had the Islanders made the playoffs, he likely would ahve received more.
Sorokin was one of five goaltenders to appear on the ballot.