Why Having Ritchie & George On Islanders’ Team-Bonding Trip Matters

CALVERTON, NY -- When the New York Islanders left for the Hamptons on Friday afternoon to begin their three-day team-bonding trip, Isaiah George and Calum Ritchie boarded the bus.

The two youngsters aren't likely to make the Islanders' roster, but the organization felt it was essential to have them on the trip.

"It's important to have them. I mean, are you kidding me?" Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said with a huge smile on his face. "To be around the guys who've been here for a long time, or even less, it's good bonding. It's good for them to be with the club and have a bit of a taste of what it is. I think that's great."

George had a great camp, but with No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer cracking the starting lineup and Adam Boqvist having the ability to quarterback a power play, there isn't yet room for him to get valuable minutes at the NHL level.

It makes more sense for his development to be playing big minutes for Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

When it comes to Ritchie, the main return piece in the Brock Nelson trade, he proved that he's NHL-ready and did everything possible to make the Islanders' decision tough. However, a lower-body injury sustained in their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday will keep him out 1-2 weeks, making that once-difficult decision an easy one.

Injured players cannot be sent to the AHL, so, in theory, he'll likely remain up with the club to rehab before he's optioned to Bridgeport.

Both will play big roles or this team sooner than later, so why not get them acclimated with their future teammates.

"It's great. When I was a young guy, coming on these things, it really feels like you're part of it," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "You're part of the organization, you're part of the team, and you get to start to know everybody, so when the time comes and they're here with us, they feel comfortable. It's like they're one of us. And I think that stuff's great. We get to know them, like I said, look out for them, take them around, show them the ropes, have some fun, and really begin that relationship."

While both George and Ritchie, playing 33 and seven NHL games, respectively, have some experience, feeling as comfortable as possible off the ice with this specific team will translate to on the ice.

"It's cool [to be a part of this]," George said. "I mean, obviously, to be with the guys, to be a part of the team like this is great, no matter what happens. "This helps build camaraderie amongst the group, and I think that helps us when we're out on the ice."

The Islanders' future is bright, and whether it's the team-bonding trip or participating in a training game with NHLers, having the organization's top prospects feel comfortable is a priority under general manager Mathieu Darche, and it makes all the difference.

