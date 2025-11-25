Why The Islanders Haven’t Placed Romanov Or Pageau On LTIR Yet

On Sunday, the New York Islanders announced that they'd be without defenseman Alexander Romanov and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a while.

Romanov will be out five to six months due to a right shoulder injury, which will require surgery. His regular season is likely over, with the potential for him to return for the playoffs still up in the air.

Pageau is out week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body injury late in their 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

However, despite their upcoming longer-term absences, the Islanders have yet to place either on Long-Term Injured Reserve.

Per the NHL CBA, a player who is placed on LTIR must miss 10 games and 24 days. We know Romanov fits that bill, but maybe, maybe Pageau doesn't.

Pageau, if placed on LTIR, would be eligible to return on Dec. 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

And because a team can place a player LTIR retroactively, there's no rush.

The biggest reason why is because it's like a credit card.

Do you need a $100 million credit card limit? No. It’s useless to add more money to LTIR if you don’t even need LTIR. They placed Engvall on LTIR because they may need to use it. They already di,d but never came close to using it, outside of the Marshall Warren recall.

As of this moment, with prospect Marshall Warren back in Bridgeport, the Islanders are accruing cap space since they are no longer dipping into Pierre Engvall's LTIR relief -- $3 million.

The Islanders cannot recall Warren until he plays one AHL game, per the new rule eliminating paper transactions.