2026-27 Season Preview: Adam Pelech

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nThe player to highlight this time is defensive stalwart and one of the best\nshutdown defensemen in the league today, Adam Pelech.\n\nPelech, 32, posted four goals and 16 points in 82 games, the first time Pelech's\never played a full-82 game slate.\n\nHealth, just like with Ryan Pulock, will be the key. When Pelech's healthy, he's\nbeyond essential for the Islanders.\n\nPoints almost don't matter for Pelech in a season preview. He's likely to skate\nalongside Tony DeAngelo or Scott Mayfield, depending on how training camp shakes\nout in the fall.