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2026-27 Season Preview: Adam Pelech

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

The player to highlight this time is defensive stalwart and one of the best shutdown defensemen in the league today, Adam Pelech.

Pelech, 32, posted four goals and 16 points in 82 games, the first time Pelech's ever played a full-82 game slate.

Health, just like with Ryan Pulock, will be the key. When Pelech's healthy, he's beyond essential for the Islanders.

Points almost don't matter for Pelech in a season preview. He's likely to skate alongside Tony DeAngelo or Scott Mayfield, depending on how training camp shakes out in the fall.

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