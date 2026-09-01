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2026-27 Season Preview: Alexander Romanov

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

The Islanders dearly missed this defenseman for the vast majority of the season, and that defenseman is none other than Alexander Romanov.

Romanov, 26, played just 15 games before Mikko Rantanen ended his season with a dirty hit from behind into the boards that cost Romanov his entire season. 

Before that, Romanov had struggled early in the season after a mostly strong 2024-25 season. After he exited the lineup, the Islanders never filled his spot adequately. Carson Soucy came in as a rental, but struggled mightily and remains unsigned at the end of August.

The Islanders signed Romanov to an eight-year deal lasting through 2033. They need Romanov back to his physically dominant self. A healthy, confident year will go a very long way this season.

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