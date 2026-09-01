2026-27 Season Preview: Anthony Duclair

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
One forward with massive questions entering the 2026-27 season is Anthony Duclair.
Duclair, 31, signed with the Islanders two summers ago and was seen as an excellent addition to New York's top six.
Then, he tore his groin five games into his Islanders career, and played through it. However, his play regressed and then-Head Coach Patrick Roy did not let him out of the doghouse until the day Roy was let go from the Islanders.
In the few opportunities Duclair's had, he's produced. He posted 12 goals and 27 points in 62 games, while floating through lines and mostly getting buried in the bottom six, away from the areas that make him dangerous.
A new start with a new head coach could reset his career on Long Island, but if things falter, it could spell the end of his time in New York.
At his ceiling, Duclair can easily score 25+ goals and post 60+ points. The Islanders and new coach Peter DeBoer will look to find that Duclair.