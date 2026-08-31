2026-27 Season Preview: Bo Horvat

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
The player to highlight today is none other than the next potential captain for the Islanders, Bo Horvat.
Horvat, 31, is an unquestionable leader of the team, served as an alternate captain for the Islanders last season, and leads the charge of New York's forwards.
The veteran Horvat, scored a team-high 31 goals, to go with a total of 57 points in 68 games played over the 2025-26 season.
Horvat's a perennial 30+ goalscorer along with a similar number of assists. Banking on another season of elite two-way play from the Canadian Olympian, along with continued success in the face-off dot can all be expected from Horvat this upcoming season.