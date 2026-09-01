2026-27 Season Preview: Brayden Schenn

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
One player to look at is the player Mathieu Darche acquired at the 2026 Trade Deadline, Brayden Schenn.
Schenn, 35, has filled a leadership gap for the franchise. While Schenn's not what he once was, he's still a dependable middle-six center or winger, with elite leadership skills.
In 19 games with New York, Schenn had 6 goals and 11 points. Over 84 games, that's a 26-goal, 48-point pace.
Some might laugh that off, but that's actually right in line with Schenn's previous two seasons where he posted 18 goals twice in a row after a decade straight of 20+ goals, and he posted 50+ points in every full season except 2023-24, where he posted 46 points.
He can be a real contributor on this team, there's no question.