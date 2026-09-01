2026-27 Season Preview: Cal Ritchie

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
One player to look at is Cal Ritchie as he enters his sophomore year in the NHL, and with the Islanders.
Ritchie, 21, posted 13 goals and 30 points in 65 games in the 2025-26 season. Of those, he scored 14 points in the final 18 games of the season.
Over the upcoming 84 game season, it's not hard to see a world where Ritchie blossoms into a player who posts 20+ goals to go with around 50+ points, which would be outstanding for New York's middle six offensively.