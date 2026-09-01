2026-27 Season Preview: Emil Heineman

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
Emil Heineman enters the 2026-27 season after busting out for his first-career 20-goal season, finishing with 22 goals and 9 assists for 31 points.
Heineman found himself on Bo Horvat's wing for the vast majority of the season and made the most of his opportunity there.
Like Simon Holmstrom, he's entering the final year of his contract before he becomes an RFA. Like Holmstrom, he has undeniable talent. Finally, just like Holmstrom, this year has to be putting it all together and finding more consistency to his game.
What's particularly interesting about Heineman is there's no clear answer where he's going to fit in the lineup.
He could start opening night on the top line next to Horvat, and nobody'd blink. He could start on the fourth line to make it more offensive and bring energy, and that'd be a great fit too.