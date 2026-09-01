2026-27 Season Preview: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nThis time, it's time to take a look at an underrated but extremely key member of\nthe Islanders in Jean-Gabriel Pageau.\n\nPageau, 33, posted 17 goals and 35 points in 74 games this past season on Long\nIsland.\n\nNotably, he entered the season as a pending free agent, and the Islanders opted\nto keep him, inking the stable center to a new three-year extension that runs\nthrough 2029.\n\nPageau will be a center on either the third or fourth line this season, while\nplaying key roles on both the penalty kill and the man advantage.\n\nHis production has remained steady throughout his time on the Island, averaging\naround 15 goals and between 35 and 40 points.\n\nIf Pageau keeps that up, it's a successful season.