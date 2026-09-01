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2026-27 Season Preview: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

This time, it's time to take a look at an underrated but extremely key member of the Islanders in Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Pageau, 33, posted 17 goals and 35 points in 74 games this past season on Long Island.

Notably, he entered the season as a pending free agent, and the Islanders opted to keep him, inking the stable center to a new three-year extension that runs through 2029.

Pageau will be a center on either the third or fourth line this season, while playing key roles on both the penalty kill and the man advantage.

His production has remained steady throughout his time on the Island, averaging around 15 goals and between 35 and 40 points.

If Pageau keeps that up, it's a successful season.

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