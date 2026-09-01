2026-27 Season Preview: Kyle Palmieri

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
One forward looking for a healthy return to form will be Kyle Palmieri.
Palmieri, 35, is entering the final season of a two-year extension signed last offseason, worth $4.75 million annually.
Palmieri started the season on fire for the Islanders, with 6 goals and 18 points in 25 games. Then, he tore his ACL in November during a shift.
He stayed on the ice and registered the assist of the year, in what would be his final play of the season.
The hope for Palmieri is, first and foremost, a healthy training camp and regular season. Then, another 20+ goal season while serving as an alternate captain will go a long way for this Islanders squad.