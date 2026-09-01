2026-27 Season Preview: Mathew Barzal

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nThe player to highlight this time is none other than the most electrifying\nforward on the roster, Mathew Barzal.\n\nBarzal had an outstanding season, posting 19 goals and 72 points in 81 games.\nThe 72 points led the Islanders and were the third-most in Barzal's career.\n\nBarzal's likely to return to center under Head Coach Pete DeBoer, who made it\nclear he feels Barzal's speed is essential for his system with centers.\n\nGiven that, it feels likely to expect Barzal to match those numbers at a\nminimum, especially given its likely he plays with Calum Ritchie, along with\ntons of ice time with Matthew Schaefer.\n\nCould Barzal reach 80+ points? Could he set a new career-high of 86 or more?\nWith an expanded 84-game season and given good health, it's possible.