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New York IslandersNew York Islanders

2026-27 Season Preview: Mathew Barzal

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

The player to highlight this time is none other than the most electrifying forward on the roster, Mathew Barzal.

Barzal had an outstanding season, posting 19 goals and 72 points in 81 games. The 72 points led the Islanders and were the third-most in Barzal's career.

Barzal's likely to return to center under Head Coach Pete DeBoer, who made it clear he feels Barzal's speed is essential for his system with centers.

Given that, it feels likely to expect Barzal to match those numbers at a minimum, especially given its likely he plays with Calum Ritchie, along with tons of ice time with Matthew Schaefer.

Could Barzal reach 80+ points? Could he set a new career-high of 86 or more? With an expanded 84-game season and given good health, it's possible.

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