2026-27 Season Preview: Ryan Pulock

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.
The player to highlight this time is none other than Matthew Schaefer's expected defensive partner, Ryan Pulock.
Pulock, 31, posted 3 goals and 27 points. His 24 assists were the most he's had in a season since the 2019-20 season.
Call it the Schaefer effect, as the pairing played together for a large portion of the season as a defensive pairing for New York.
This upcoming season, given full health, Pulock could sniff around 30-35 points playing with Schaefer.
Health will be paramount for Pulock, who hasn't played a full season since 2022-23. He's an unquestioned warrior, playing through injuries down the stretch in both 2025 and 2026, no matter how frustrating it may have been.
Pulock also serves as an alternate captain, and remains a key leader for the team.