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2026-27 Season Preview: Scott Mayfield

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

The Islanders have featured Scott Mayfield as a key part of their defense for the last decade, and one month from the start of the season, Mayfield figures to once again patrol New York's blueline.

Mayfield, 33, posted two goals and 15 points in 80 games last season, one in which he never had a stable partner until Carson Soucy, a pairing in which both struggled.

Mayfield's at his best with a puck mover like Matthew Schaefer, Nick Leddy or Devon Toews, all of whom were good partners for Mayfield.

Finding chemistry with Alexander Romanov, his potential partner, is going to be key to a successful 2026-27 season. 

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