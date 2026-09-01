2026-27 Season Preview: Scott Mayfield

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nThe Islanders have featured Scott Mayfield as a key part of their defense for\nthe last decade, and one month from the start of the season, Mayfield figures to\nonce again patrol New York's blueline.\n\nMayfield, 33, posted two goals and 15 points in 80 games last season, one in\nwhich he never had a stable partner until Carson Soucy, a pairing in which both\nstruggled.\n\nMayfield's at his best with a puck mover like Matthew Schaefer, Nick Leddy or\nDevon Toews, all of whom were good partners for Mayfield.\n\nFinding chemistry with Alexander Romanov, his potential partner, is going to be\nkey to a successful 2026-27 season.