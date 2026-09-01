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2026-27 Season Preview: Simon Holmstrom

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

Simon Holmstrom might have the most pressure of any Islander entering the 2026-27 season.

It's a massive contract year for Holmstrom, who will become an RFA following the end of the season. 

Holmstrom, 25, posted 19 goals and 41 points over 79 games.

Can Holmstrom break into New York's top six consistently will be and is the single biggest question facing the Swedish forward entering the 2026-27 season.

If he can, then he can easily score 25+ goals, 60+ points. He has elite tools. Now's the time to put it all together.

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