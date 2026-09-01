2026-27 Season Preview: Simon Holmstrom

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nSimon Holmstrom might have the most pressure of any Islander entering the\n2026-27 season.\n\nIt's a massive contract year for Holmstrom, who will become an RFA following the\nend of the season. \n\nHolmstrom, 25, posted 19 goals and 41 points over 79 games.\n\nCan Holmstrom break into New York's top six consistently will be and is the\nsingle biggest question facing the Swedish forward entering the 2026-27 season.\n\nIf he can, then he can easily score 25+ goals, 60+ points. He has elite tools.\nNow's the time to put it all together.