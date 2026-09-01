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2026-27 Season Preview: Tony DeAngelo

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Russell Macias
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The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders, so it's time to preview the season and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.

Perhaps the most intriguing returning defenseman for the Islanders is Tony DeAngelo.

DeAngelo, 30, posted five goals and 35 points in 76 games in the 2026-27 season, and then saw himself rewarded with a two-year, $9 million extension ($4.5 million AAV).

DeAngelo's offensive instincts are amongst the best for defenders in the NHL, with his precision passing just doing so much for the Islanders to jumpstart offense.

As always, the question for DeAngelo will be defense, which looked much better alongside Adam Pelech.

It's a pairing that could work extremely well together.

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