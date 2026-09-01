2026-27 Season Preview: Tony DeAngelo

The 2026-27 season is on the horizon for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], so it's time to preview the\nseason and highlight expectations for the team and each specific player.\n\nPerhaps the most intriguing returning defenseman for the Islanders is Tony\nDeAngelo.\n\nDeAngelo, 30, posted five goals and 35 points in 76 games in the 2026-27 season,\nand then saw himself rewarded with a two-year, $9 million extension ($4.5\nmillion AAV).\n\nDeAngelo's offensive instincts are amongst the best for defenders in the NHL,\nwith his precision passing just doing so much for the Islanders to jumpstart\noffense.\n\nAs always, the question for DeAngelo will be defense, which looked much better\nalongside Adam Pelech.\n\nIt's a pairing that could work extremely well together.