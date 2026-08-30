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Adam Pelech's NHL27 Rating Holds Steady

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Russell Macias
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EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.

The New York Islanders have a roster full of highly-respected veterans, along with youngsters emerging as the next wave.

Adam Pelech has been an elite defensive stalwart for the Islanders for the last near-decade, despite never getting enough national recognition for just how good he is.

Pelech, 32, posted four goals and 16 points in 82 games, the first time Pelech's ever played a full-82 game slate.

Pelech's rating has been revealed as an 87 overall, sixth on the team, and the team's third-highest-ranked defenseman behind Matthew Schaefer and Ryan Pulock. 

Ilya Sorokin (93 overall) is first on the team.

The full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days of early access on Friday, September 4.

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