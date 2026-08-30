Adam Pelech's NHL27 Rating Holds Steady

EA Sports [https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/ratings?position=Goalie]' latest entry\nfor the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their\nlatest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.\n\nThe New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have a\nroster full of highly-respected veterans, along with youngsters emerging as the\nnext wave.\n\nAdam Pelech has been an elite defensive stalwart for the Islanders for the last\nnear-decade, despite never getting enough national recognition for just how good\nhe is.\n\nPelech, 32, posted four goals and 16 points in 82 games, the first time Pelech's\never played a full-82 game slate.\n\nPelech's rating has been revealed as an 87 overall, sixth on the team, and the\nteam's third-highest-ranked defenseman behind Matthew Schaefer and Ryan Pulock. \n\nIlya Sorokin (93 overall) is first on the team.\n\nThe full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days\nof early access on Friday, September 4.