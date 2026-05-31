Bo Horvat Named Top 100 NHL Player This Season

The 2025-26 season did not end as a major success for the New York Islanders, with the team tumbling out of the playoff picture in April.
However, Bo Horvat had another great season for the Islanders, despite missing 14 games to injuries.
Horvat posted 31 goals and 57 points in 68 games, leading the team in goals. His 57 points were good for third on the team, trailing only Mathew Barzal (80) and rookie superstar, Matthew Schaefer (59).
The next closest Islander to those three was Anders Lee, with 19 goals and 42 points in 82 games.
Horvat also represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, playing a key role in Canada's bottom six, penalty kill, and second unit power play.
With all that attention, The Hockey News named Horvat the 87th best player in the NHL this past season, just ahead of fellow Olympians Brock Nelson (89) and Anthony Cirelli (88).