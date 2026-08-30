Bo Horvat's NHL27 Rating Revealed

EA Sports [https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/ratings?position=Goalie]' latest entry\nfor the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their\nlatest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.\n\nThe New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have\nplenty of intriguing players throughout their lineup, with contributors up and\ndown the lineup. Bo Horvat is a leader for the team, an alternate captain for\nthe Islanders.\n\nHorvat, 31, scored a team-high 31 goals, to go with a total of 57 points in 68\ngames played over the 2025-26 season.\n\nHorvat's rating for NHL26 was an 88 overall, and after another strong season for\nthe Islanders. He's tied with Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock for the\nthird-highest rating on the team.\n\nIlya Sorokin (93) is first, and Matthew Schaefer (91) is second.\n\nThe full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days\nof early access on Friday, September 4.