Brayden Schenn's NHL27 Rating Revealed

EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.
The New York Islanders have a roster in transition, as they slowly turn the page from the early 2020s era into the Matthew Schaefer era.
One player acquired at the 2026 Trade Deadline is Brayden Schenn, who has filled a leadership gap for the franchise. While Schenn's not what he once was, he's still a dependable middle-six center or winger, with elite leadership skills.
In 19 games with New York, Schenn had 6 goals and 11 points.
EA Sports revealed Schenn is an 84 overall for NHL27.