Breaking Down Ondrej Palat's Perfect Game, Start To Season

New York Islanders
407 Members•4,746 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 18, 2026 1:43 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 1:43 PM
The New York Islanders took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in a total team victory on Saturday night, winning 4-1.
That Islanders' Head Coach, Peter DeBoer, called it the team's most 'complete' win of the year would be story enough, but it's not the headline.
The headlines are about Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie both suffering lower-body injuries and exiting the game in the first period.
The Islanders dismantled the Maple Leafs with only 10 forwards, inside Toronto, the self-proclaimed center of the hockey universe on Saturday night.
For that to be true, every forward has to pull greater than their own weight, playing with essentially three forward lines.
Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Simon Holmstrom scored twice, and Anthony Duclair posted a big first-period goal.
Yet, perhaps nobody stepped up more than Ondrej Palat.
Coaches and players often talk about winning their minutes, and becoming someone the team can rely on in a multitude of situations to deal with the opposition.
Palat, 35, went well above and beyond the call of duty in Saturday's victory, and completely dominated his minutes.
Per Natural Stat Trick, when Ondrej Palat was on the ice, shot attempts for the Islanders against the Maple Leafs were...
Nineteen to one.
19-1.
Nineteen shot attempts for the Islanders. One shot attempt for the Maple Leafs.
Palat's impact, in a game where the Islanders had only 10 forwards for the vast majority of it, showcases just how important he can be when he's at his best in a system that fits.
DeBoer knows just how valuable his contributions were and have been all year.
"I think he’s come back with something to prove," DeBoer said postgame Saturday (H/T NYIslanders). "I think right from training camp he’s been engaged and ready. He wants more. If anything, it’s on me to give him a little bit more than he’s even got so far. He’s been that good."
With two injuries, that increased opportunity's knocking for Palat.
The veteran forward played at his very best with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a system that's primary focus was on defense first, offense second. That team won two Stanley Cups that way.
Then, Palat signed with the New Jersey Devils. Those Devils play a style that's almost entirely offense, offense, and more offense. Pure run-and-gun. That's not a style that would've fit Palat in his prime, let alone as he ages.
Last year, the Islanders also played a system that focused much more on offense than defense. Combine that with a midseason trade, then playing in the Olympics for Czechia, it's no wonder Palat struggled at times last year, especially after the Olympics.
This year, after a long summer to reset and recharge, Palat's come flying through the gate and become the Islanders' most consistent forward.
Last night just serves as the crown jewel.
19 attempts to 1.
It's an almost unfathomable stat, unfathomable until you dig deeper into the raw numbers that have begun defining the Islanders through the first 10% of their season.
When Palat is on the ice, the Islanders have out-attempted opponents by a total score of 102 to 55 (NatStatTrick).
Yes, that is a number that equates to the Islanders' doubling up possession and chances when Palat is on the ice through 8 games.
By percentage, Palat's CF% (chances for %) reads 64.97%, by far the best on the Islanders.
The only player close is Matthew Schaefer, who sits at 58.63% CF%.
Casey Cizikas, who has played with Palat for most of this year, is New York's second-best forward, sitting at 55.63%. Simon Holmstrom is third, at 52.67%. The next two? Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Duclair.
Noticing a trend? There's a big one.
All of those players have played with Palat at some point in the first eight games.
Not only is Palat clearly taking to DeBoer's system quicker and better than maybe anyone else involved, but he's raising the level of his line mates along the way, too.
Through eight games, or 9.5% of the season, Palat is leading the Islanders forward into the DeBoer era.
Now, with two injuries in the forward core, Palat's opportunities will only increase.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy