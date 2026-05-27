Flashback Five Years: Islanders Close Out Penguins

Five years ago today, May 26, the New York Islanders polished off their first-round upset of the-then division champion Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.
Nassau Coliseum shook as hard as it did in the glory days of the 1980s as the Islanders marched on.
Rookie sensation goaltender Ilya Sorokin led the way, dominating the Penguins in Games 1, 4, and 5 before a shaky start to Game 6 saved by his team picking him up.
Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, and Anthony Beauvillier torched the Penguins in the series and especially in Game 6.
Nelson scored twice in the second period, while assisting on Beauvillier's first period tally. Josh Bailey notched two assists, including a jaw-dropping slap-pass assist to Nelson.
The Islanders trailed three separate times in Game 6, but never once backed down.
Ryan Pulock scored the game and series-winning goal in the second period.
Sorokin went 4-0 in the series, including making 48 saves in Game 5 in Pittsburgh to give the Islanders a chance to close out the Penguins in Nassau Coliseum.