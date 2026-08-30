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Ilya Sorokin's NHL27 Rating Revealed

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Russell Macias
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EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.

Last season, Ilya Sorokin was the top-rated player for the New York Islanders, and that's a mantle he'll once again uphold.

EA Sports revealed Sorokin is a 93 overall, the second-best goalie, trailing only Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sorokin, 31, went 29-24-2 in the 2025-26 season, and finished runner-up to Vaslievskiy for the 2026 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league's best goaltender annually.

The full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days of early access on Friday, September 4.

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