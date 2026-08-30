Ilya Sorokin's NHL27 Rating Revealed

EA Sports [https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/ratings?position=Goalie]' latest entry\nfor the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their\nlatest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.\n\nLast season, Ilya Sorokin was the top-rated player for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], and that's a mantle he'll\nonce again uphold.\n\nEA Sports revealed Sorokin is a 93 overall, the second-best goalie, trailing\nonly Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.\n\nSorokin, 31, went 29-24-2 in the 2025-26 season, and finished runner-up to\nVaslievskiy for the 2026 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league's best goaltender\nannually.\n\nThe full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days\nof early access on Friday, September 4.