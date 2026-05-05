Islanders Prospect Kashawn Aitcheson Scores in Barrie Colts' Game 7 Win Over Brantford, Advances To OHL Final

New York Islanders 2025 first-round pick Kashawn Aitcheson scored the opening goal in the Barrie Colts' Game 7 win over the Brantford Bulldogs.
On Monday, New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts advanced to the OHL Finals, shutting out the Brantford Bulldogs 5-0 in Game 7.
Aitcheson, the Islanders’ 17th overall pick in 2025, scored the game-winning goal and an assist in the do-or-die matchup. The defenseman also recorded a +4 and logged important minutes down the stretch as Brantford attempted to rally.
In the playoffs altogether, Aitcheson scored six goals with 17 assists for 23 points in 15 games.
During the regular season, Aitcheson tallied 28 goals with 42 assists for 70 points in only 56 games, earning the Max Kaminsky Trophy for the OHL’s Defenseman of the Year.
Aitcheson, who serves as team captain, set the single-season franchise record for goals by a Colts defenseman, as well as the overall franchise record for goals (63) and points (171) by a defenseman.
Barrie was the heavy underdog against Brantford but managed to pull off a comeback, rallying from down 3-1 in the series. The Colts earned two overtime wins in Games 5 and 6 prior to Monday's victory.
Now that Aitcheson and the Colts have won the Eastern Conference, they will face the Kitchener Rangers and fellow Islanders prospect Luca Romano for the championship.
The schedule for the finals is yet to be announced. The OHL Finals can be streamed live with a subscription to FloHockey.