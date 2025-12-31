Islanders Prospect Tomas Poletin Nets Third Goal of 2026 IIHF World Juniors

In Czechia’s matchup against Latvia on Wednesday of the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Championship, New York Islanders forward prospect Tomáš Poletín scored his third goal of the tournament.

The first-period tally to tie the game at 1-1 came off a net-front scramble, where Poletín muscled the puck past the Latvian defender and netminder.

The Czech forward was a fourth-round pick by New York in the 2025 NHL Draft and currently plays for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, where he has 14 goals with 11 assists for 25 points in 25 games.

Poletín’s goal not only reinforces his recent strong play, but also the success of Islander prospects at the World Juniors this year.

Prospects Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik face Victor Eklund when Team USA plays Sweden at 6:00 p.m., and prospect Kashawn Aitcheson and Canada square off against Finland at 8:30 p.m.

*Kai Russell wrote this story