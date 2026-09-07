Malte Gustafsson Scores First Goal in Swedish Preseason

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]'\nseason gets underway in just 24 days, but across Europe, preseasons and regular\nseasons are well underway as the 2026-27 season begins in earnest.\n\nOne league that's gotten itself underway in the preseason is the SHL, which is\nvery notable the Islanders.\n\n2026 first-round pick (13th overall) Malte Gustafsson\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/plans-havent-changed-for-islanders-first-round-pick-malte-gustafsson]\nplays in the SHL for HV71, and made an immediate impact in the preseason.\n\n\n\nThe goal showcases his smooth skating and his extremely underrated offensive\nplay, with a wicked wrister placed perfectly.\n\nGustafsson, 18, will not take part\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/plans-havent-changed-for-islanders-first-round-pick-malte-gustafsson]\nin New York Islanders' Rookie Camp or Training Camp as a result of his play in\nSweden.\n\nIt's the same route as fellow Swede Victor Eklund\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-top-forward-prospect-victor-eklund-will-not-play-for-sweden-at-2026-world-championships],\nthe Islanders' 16th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Both took part in\ndevelopment camp, but returned to Sweden.\n\nEklund made it over to North America for the end of Bridgeport's season, and\nmade his NHL Debut in the Islanders' final game.\n\nThe plan for Gustafsson is to follow that plan roughly.