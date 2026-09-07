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Malte Gustafsson Scores First Goal in Swedish Preseason

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Russell Macias
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The New York Islanders' season gets underway in just 24 days, but across Europe, preseasons and regular seasons are well underway as the 2026-27 season begins in earnest.

One league that's gotten itself underway in the preseason is the SHL, which is very notable the Islanders.

2026 first-round pick (13th overall) Malte Gustafsson plays in the SHL for HV71, and made an immediate impact in the preseason.

The goal showcases his smooth skating and his extremely underrated offensive play, with a wicked wrister placed perfectly.

Gustafsson, 18, will not take part in New York Islanders' Rookie Camp or Training Camp as a result of his play in Sweden.

It's the same route as fellow Swede Victor Eklund, the Islanders' 16th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Both took part in development camp, but returned to Sweden.

Eklund made it over to North America for the end of Bridgeport's season, and made his NHL Debut in the Islanders' final game.

The plan for Gustafsson is to follow that plan roughly.

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