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Mathew Barzal's NHL27 Rating Revealed

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Russell Macias
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EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.

The New York Islanders have plenty of intriguing players throughout their lineup, with contributors up and down the lineup. 

Mathew Barzal had an outstanding season, posting 19 goals and 72 points in 81 games. The 72 points led the Islanders and were the third-most in Barzal's career.

So, where did the team's points leader land amongst the team ratings?

Barzal rating for NHL26 was an 88 overall, after his elite season with the Islanders. He's tied with Bo Horvat and Ryan Pulock for the third-highest rating on the team.

Ilya Sorokin (93) is first, and Matthew Schaefer (91) is second.

The full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days of early access on Friday, September 4.

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