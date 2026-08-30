Mathew Barzal's NHL27 Rating Revealed

EA Sports [https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/ratings?position=Goalie]' latest entry\nfor the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their\nlatest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.\n\nThe New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have\nplenty of intriguing players throughout their lineup, with contributors up and\ndown the lineup. \n\nMathew Barzal had an outstanding season, posting 19 goals and 72 points in 81\ngames. The 72 points led the Islanders and were the third-most in Barzal's\ncareer.\n\nSo, where did the team's points leader land amongst the team ratings?\n\nBarzal rating for NHL26 was an 88 overall, after his elite season with the\nIslanders. He's tied with Bo Horvat and Ryan Pulock for the third-highest rating\non the team.\n\nIlya Sorokin (93) is first, and Matthew Schaefer (91) is second.\n\nThe full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days\nof early access on Friday, September 4.