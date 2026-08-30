Matthew Schaefer's NHL27 Rating Revealed

EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.
The New York Islanders have plenty of intriguing players throughout their lineup, but the one superstar everyone wants to know about is Matthew Schaefer.
Schaefer, 18, lit the NHL on fire in his rookie season, posting 23 goals and 59 points, shattering all records for 18-year-old rookie defensemen, as he won the Calder Trophy and became the Islanders' present and future.
As a rookie, Schaefer saw his ranking start low, as all rookies have. Not the case this season. Schaefer is the Islanders highest ranked skater, and second on the team only to Ilya Sorokin.
EA Sports revealed Schaefer's overall for his sophomore season will be a 91, a massive leap forward, while also tying him for the fifth-best left-shot defenseman in the game.
He's the 35th overall player in the game.
The full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days of early access on Friday, September 4.