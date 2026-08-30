Revealing Stat Ranks Sorokin Atop NHL's Best Goaltenders

It's not been a secret that the New York Islanders have leaned heavily on Ilya\nSorokin over the last few seasons.\n\nEver since Sorokin took over as the de facto starter in the 2021-22 season,\nSorokin's dealt with busy seasons annually, with 4 different head coaches in\nthis span.\n\nHowever, one thing's for certain, and that's that Sorokin has been about as\nsteady as can be, even despite the change around him.\n\nThat's best reflected in his multiple seasons as a Vezina Trophy Finalist\nthroughout this stretch, including this past season.\n\nThanks to Data Driven Hockey, we can see just how good Sorokin's been over the\nlast five years when measured by Goals Saved Above Expected, the best way to\ntrack a goalie's performance.\n\n\n\nSorokin's steadiness and ability continue to be his greatest asset, as he\ncontinues to be one of the steadiest goalies in the entirety of the NHL.