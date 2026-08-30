Logo
New York IslandersNew York Islanders

Revealing Stat Ranks Sorokin Atop NHL's Best Goaltenders

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
featured
9h

It's not been a secret that the New York Islanders have leaned heavily on Ilya Sorokin over the last few seasons.

Ever since Sorokin took over as the de facto starter in the 2021-22 season, Sorokin's dealt with busy seasons annually, with 4 different head coaches in this span.

However, one thing's for certain, and that's that Sorokin has been about as steady as can be, even despite the change around him.

That's best reflected in his multiple seasons as a Vezina Trophy Finalist throughout this stretch, including this past season.

Thanks to Data Driven Hockey, we can see just how good Sorokin's been over the last five years when measured by Goals Saved Above Expected, the best way to track a goalie's performance.

Sorokin's steadiness and ability continue to be his greatest asset, as he continues to be one of the steadiest goalies in the entirety of the NHL.

Players
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy