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Ryan Pulock's Best-Ever NHL Rating Revealed

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Russell Macias
Updated Aug 30, 2026, 15:19
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EA Sports' latest entry for the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their latest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.

The New York Islanders have a roster full of burgeoning youngsters along with highly-respected veterans.

One of those veterans is right-shot defenseman Ryan Pulock. 

Pulock, 31, posted 3 goals and 27 points. His 24 assists were the most he's had in a season since the 2019-20 season.

Call it the Matthew Schaefer effect, as the pairing played a huge portion of the season as a defensive pairing for New York.

But where did that leave Pulock when it came time for him to be ranked amongst his peers for NHL 27?

Pulock's rating for NHL27 is an 88 overall, after his elite season with the Islanders. He's tied with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal for the third-highest rating on the team.

Ilya Sorokin (93) is first, and Schaefer (91) is second.

The full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days of early access on Friday, September 4.

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