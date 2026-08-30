Ryan Pulock's Best-Ever NHL Rating Revealed

EA Sports [https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/ratings?position=Goalie]' latest entry\nfor the NHL video game franchise is almost here, and with it has come their\nlatest rankings and ratings for every player throughout the entirety of the NHL.\n\nThe New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have a\nroster full of burgeoning youngsters along with highly-respected veterans.\n\nOne of those veterans is right-shot defenseman Ryan Pulock. \n\nPulock, 31, posted 3 goals and 27 points. His 24 assists were the most he's had\nin a season since the 2019-20 season.\n\nCall it the Matthew Schaefer effect, as the pairing played a huge portion of the\nseason as a defensive pairing for New York.\n\nBut where did that leave Pulock when it came time for him to be ranked amongst\nhis peers for NHL 27?\n\nPulock's rating for NHL27 is an 88 overall, after his elite season with the\nIslanders. He's tied with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal for the third-highest\nrating on the team.\n\nIlya Sorokin (93) is first, and Schaefer (91) is second.\n\nThe full game releases on Friday, September 11, with preorders granting 7 days\nof early access on Friday, September 4.