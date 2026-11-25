“I think Korpi’s done a great job,” Sullivan said. “I think Dylan Garand has done a great job as well. I feel like we’ve got two guys now that are gonna give us a chance to win. We’ve liked how we’ve gone here since Korpi’s gotten healthy. We’ve pretty much established a gameplan where those two guys are gonna share the load so to speak — and our hope is that we get the best version of each guy.”