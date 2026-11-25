New York Rangers
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Joonas Korpisalo's ‘Clear-Cut’ Role With Rangers Has Taken An Unexpected Turn
Nov 25, 2026 8:55 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 8:55 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Since being traded to the New York Rangers from the Boston Bruins during the offseason, Joonas Korpisalo has been through more twists and turns than you can count.
Korpisalo was acquired by the Rangers with the presumption he would be Igor Shesterkin’s backup, but the job was not handed to him, as he was forced to compete with rookie goaltender Dylan Garand during training camp for the backup position.
Despite earning the backup goaltending job out of training camp, Korpisalo was placed on injured reserve after the Rangers’ opening-night game due to a foot infection.
Korpisalo detailed to The Athletic that he could barely walk and noticed that his whole foot had ballooned.
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The 32-year-old goaltender stayed at a hospital for five days due to the infection.
“It wasn't easy. I mean, coming to a new team, you're sidelined right away. It's not fun,” Korpisalo said. “You want to make an impression, show what you have. So having to wait for that for a little while sucked.”
Korpisalo missed a total of 17 games, and when he was ready to return, the Rangers desperately needed him.
In the wake of his absence, Shesterkin suffered a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9, which shifted all of the starting goaltending responsibilities to Garand, who started 10 of the Rangers’ 11 games after Shesterkin went down.
The fatigue was starting to set in for Garand, and his play was beginning to falter as the starts continued to pile up.
Going into the regular season, Korpisalo expected his role to be backing up Shesterkin, and nothing more than that.
However, with Shesterkin out for the season, Korpisalo’s role has shifted from a backup goaltender to a co-starter with Garand, something he certainly did not account for.
“It sucks losing him,” Korpisalo said of Shesterkin. “He’s one of the top goaltenders in the world. I knew my role before that (Shesterkin’s injury). Once I got traded, that was pretty pretty clear cut, but I don’t think it changed anything for me. I go to the game with the same mentality, just give it my all. As long as the team gets points I’m happy, weather (I start) 10 games, or however many games.”
Since Korpisalo was activated from injured reserve, Mike Sullivan has opted to utilize both of his goalies equally, with Korpisalo and Garand each starting three games.
“I think Korpi’s done a great job,” Sullivan said. “I think Dylan Garand has done a great job as well. I feel like we’ve got two guys now that are gonna give us a chance to win. We’ve liked how we’ve gone here since Korpi’s gotten healthy. We’ve pretty much established a gameplan where those two guys are gonna share the load so to speak — and our hope is that we get the best version of each guy.”
Over his first three starts with the Rangers, Korpisalo has recorded a 3-0-0 record, 1.67 goals-against average, and .940 save percentage.
Even as he continues to ramp up to full speed, Korpisalo has been able to make a real impact while providing the Blueshirts with the goaltending stability they were searching for.
“Going a full 60 minutes, it takes a couple games to get used to, but overall, it's been a decent build-up for the first couple games,” Korpisalo said. “There wasn't a lot of practice time before those games, so it's been awesome to be back, get some practice time, get some game minutes, and build up my game.”
Korpisalo’s Rangers tenure has been a roller-coaster ride thus far, but things are looking up for him, as he has been given an increased role that provides him with the opportunity to prove himself as more than just a backup goaltender.
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