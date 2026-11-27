New York Rangers
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Max Sasson Has ‘Bittersweet’ Emotions As He Departs Canucks To Join Rangers
Nov 27, 2026 7:10 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 7:10 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 7:29 PM
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Max Sasson experienced a whirlwind couple of days last week, as he was traded from the New York Rangers to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick.
Coming to the Canucks organization as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Sasson established himself as a professional hockey player.
He spent much of his tenure in Vancouver with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, helping the AHL team win the Calder Cup in 2025.
It was during the 2025-26 season that Sasson earned a consistent role at the NHL level, playing a total of 66 games for the Canucks while recording 13 goals, six assists, and 19 points.
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“I think last year being my first full year and playing the last half the year before I think every day in this league you kind of learn something new and or every game and I think I've developed,” Sasson said. “I don't think the game is moving as fast as it was. Maybe when you first get in, the nerves start to settle, and you're kind of just finding what works in this league and what doesn't. What works for me I believe is when I'm moving my feet and getting involved where I can.”
Sasson described his trade to the Rangers as bittersweet. The Canucks gave Sasson a chance as an undrafted free agent, and departing Vancouver suddenly brought him a wave of emotions.
However, the 26-year-old center expressed his excitement to join the Rangers and integrate himself into a new environment.
“It was just hard because you have a bunch of relationships there and you don't really see it coming,” Sasson said of leaving Vancouver. “On the flip side, it's bittersweet and fun to come to a team that has a chance to do something. It's been great getting to meet everyone, it seems very welcoming, and talking to the staff and everything. I'm excited for the opportunity here and to play for the New York Rangers. It's obviously a dream of any American kid, so it's pretty sweet.”
Mike Sullivan has plans to utilize Sasson in a similar manner to the way the Rangers utilized Joe Veleno.
To start the season, Veleno slotted into the Rangers’ lineup as the fourth-line center, playing a critical penalty-killing role while taking on important defensive responsibilities and taking pressure off J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad.
Since Veleno landed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, the Rangers have had a rotating cast of centers in the hopes of filling the void Veleno left, but they have struggled to effectively fill that hole.
Over his two games with the Rangers, Sasson has been eased into a two-way role. He was inserted onto the penalty kill during the Rangers’ Wednesday night game against the Buffalo Sabres.
“I think we anticipate him getting involved with the penalty kill,” Sullivan said of Sasson. “I think he has similar attributes. He can skate, I think he's positionally sound, and so I think he's going to bring a speed element to that line. We're trying to get him familiar with our scheme, and it's different than what he was accustomed to in Vancouver.
“To have a left shot guy in the faceoff circle for the penalty kill can help us. It'll give me the ability to take J.T. out of some of those situations, which helps me manage his workload, which I think is important for us to continue to get the best version of J.T. We're hoping he can help us in those areas.”
The Rangers have bought into a defensively structured team game this season, and Sasson wants to contribute to and build on that identity.
Sasson has had to scrape and claw for every opportunity he’s earned as a professional hockey player, and now he’s ready to do the same as he embarks on the next chapter of his NHL career with the Rangers.
“This team is probably one of the best, if not the best team defending, so I wanna come help with that, and I think I'll gel well,” Sasson said. “It feels like there's a really good group here, and I just wanna try to do my part to kind of get in there and help wherever I can. Hopefully (I) can bring some taste to the lineup.”
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