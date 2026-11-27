“I think last year being my first full year and playing the last half the year before I think every day in this league you kind of learn something new and or every game and I think I've developed,” Sasson said. “I don't think the game is moving as fast as it was. Maybe when you first get in, the nerves start to settle, and you're kind of just finding what works in this league and what doesn't. What works for me I believe is when I'm moving my feet and getting involved where I can.”