New York Rangers
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Rangers' Uncharacteristic Performance Leads To Loss Against Sabres
Nov 26, 2026 4:01 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:01 AM
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers had an uncharacteristic showing in their 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Seventeen seconds into the contest, Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal to put the Sabres up 1-0, which ultimately set the tone for a good portion of the night.
Throughout the first half of the game, the Rangers gave up numerous odd-man chances and struggled to grasp onto any sort of offensive momentum, as the Sabres controlled the pace of play.
To open the second period down 1-0, the Rangers gave up two goals in less than two minutes, putting themselves in a 3-0 deficit.
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“I thought the first part of the game, we certainly played into their hands a little bit. I didn't think we managed the puck well enough,” Mike Sullivan said. “They got us in some short ice situations… I just thought we made it harder on ourselves.”
The Rangers have prided themselves on being a defensively stingy team and driving their offense through their structured defensive play.
However, the Blueshirts got away from the game that has brought them success this season in a way that Sullivan hasn’t seen from his group in a long time.
“We haven't given up those types of odd man rushes in a long time, if at all, maybe since game one,” Sullivan emphasized. “I think it starts with just managing the puck and then just the discipline of our third forward in the offensive zone and making sure we work to get above the puck… I just thought our execution with the puck just wasn't as sharp as it needs to be.”
Over the Rangers’ two most recent games, their five-on-five offense has struggled, as they’ve managed to score just one even-strength goal.
Despite being able to generate more chances when trailing in Buffalo, specifically in the third period when they edged the Sabres 9-4 in shots, the Rangers failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
“They're just not going in. It's not like we're not getting them. I think, like today, I feel like we had numerous chances off the rush to score, breakaways, 2-on-1's, missed the net, couple posts, a couple looks on the power play that just crossed the crease that didn't find its way,” J.T. Miller said.
“It's a long season. Sometimes, you go through spurts that are like this. This is a time where it's challenging for us. We need to stick together here and we got a huge game in Chicago coming up before we head back home.”
After winning six of seven games, the Rangers have lost two games in a row coming out of their recent five-day break.
Going into Thanksgiving, the Rangers hold a 13-10-1 record and sit just outside a playoff spot.
Despite the highs of an improved, more structured overall team game, the Rangers have also experienced the lows of multiple injuries, depleting the depth that Chris Drury worked to revamp during the offseason.
Sullivan knows the team will continue to navigate these ebbs and flows over the course of a long season.
“We're just trying to, No. 1, stay in the moment and just get excited about the challenge in front of us,” Sullivan said. “It’s a daily endeavor. That’s the journey, and so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’re going to try to push each other to get better every day… I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense to elaborate over what could be in April. I think it’s important we keep the focus where it needs to be, and that’s the task at hand.”
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