“We're just trying to, No. 1, stay in the moment and just get excited about the challenge in front of us,” Sullivan said. “It’s a daily endeavor. That’s the journey, and so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’re going to try to push each other to get better every day… I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense to elaborate over what could be in April. I think it’s important we keep the focus where it needs to be, and that’s the task at hand.”