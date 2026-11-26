New York Rangers
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The Good And Bad News For The Rangers Heading Into Thanksgiving
Nov 26, 2026 7:55 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 7:55 PM
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Traditionalists as they are, the Rangers produced a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Granted, your Beloved Blueshirts came up with The Bird in Buffalo – and admittedly it does have a stink that has lasted into today.
(A loss in Chicago and the aroma will be sniffed beyond the Stockyards and turkey pens.)
The smell should – remember I said SHOULD – disappear by tomorrow where the malodorous Black Hawks have not been making much nicey-nice in the Windy City since opening night.
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"A Ranger loss to crumby Chicago," says The Old Scout, "will make you wonder if the Blueshirts should ask NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for a"DO OVER" for this season. (P.S. Only kidding. Make that three-quarters kidding!)
But You know – and The Maven knows – that there's no way that the Dear Boys from Seventh Avenue – and Westchester – ever will lose to Chi, and then to Calgary on Saturday.
Imagine the smiles on your faces on Sunday morning with four New York points in the bag and The Slumpbusters sent on their way.
"But what can't happen in the next two games," adds The Old Scout, "is a repeat of that 'oy vay' performance against the Sabres."
The Old Scout is being kind; perhaps too kind.
Frankly – how else can The Maven say it – in Buffalo your Rangers were dull, drab and as lifeless as the 1942-43 Brooklyn Americans.
Joonas Korpisalo's bid to go through the season without losing turned into a five red light nightmare while the Sabres were being as merciful as Buffalonians could be.
Apart from Slava Gavrikov's goal and Adam Fox's – what else? assist – the rest of the Manhattan lineup was composed of many gobbling turkeys with one exception, newcomer Max Sasson, who skated like a jackrabbit compared to the gobblers.
Now for the good news:
YAY TEAM 1: The Rangers are still above the .500 mark (13-10-1)
YAY TEAM 2: The Rangers are 6-4-0 in their last ten games. (Not too bad, I say.)
Now for the boo news:
BOO TEAM 1: Noah (Why Am I Here And Not Hartford?) Laba has played 24 games. His record is this: NO GOALS, SIX ASSISTS AND SIX POINTS. (The Rangers have an ECHL team in Kalamazoo. Perhaps that's where Loser Laba belongs.)
BOO TEAM 2: Braden Schneider is playing to form. He's a rousing Minus-6 so far this season.
FINAL GOBBLE-DI-GOOK: After the Buffalo mess was over, Mike Sullivan offered a lesson in Hockey 101: "When you're down 0-3, it's a tough mountain to climb!"
P.S. Will somebody – anybody – tell this guy about the "Dreaded Three-Goal Lead!"
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