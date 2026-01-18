Birthday Blues: Senators Blow Late 5-3 Lead, Fall 6-5 To Montreal In Overtime

Down by two, Montreal pulled their goalie early, and it paid off when Juraj Slafkovský scored his second goal of the game with 4:34 to play, deflecting a point shot with the shaft of his stick—one that just as easily could have ended up in the 10th row. Just over a minute later, Alexandre Carrier fired a slap shot from the point that somehow fooled Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen, tying the game.