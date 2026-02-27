Detroit 2 Ottawa 1 (OT): American Olympians Shine As Senators Fall Farther Out Of Playoff Race

The Red Wings appeared to open the scoring at 8:11 of the first period when Michael Rasmussen sprinted up the ice on a 2-on-1 and fired a wrist shot past Ullmark. But Sens video coach Mike King, just back from Milan with a gold medal, called down to the bench to let the coaches know that an overanxious Elmer Söderblom had jumped over the blue line too soon. The Sens got the goal overturned on an offside challenge.