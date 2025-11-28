    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Day: Tkachuk Returns To Help Senators In Outrageously Tight NHL Standings

    Tkachuk returns from injury, boosting the Senators in a tight playoff race. Can he help them create some separation?

    Guess who's back? Back again. Brady's Back. Tell a Friend.

    Brady Tkachuk isn't just back in his hometown on Friday afternoon; he's returning to the Ottawa Senators lineup following early-season thumb surgery in mid-October. Tkachuk was injured on a hit from behind by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi in a 4-1 loss to what is now the last-place team in the NHL.

    After missing 20 games, Brady's back to make life a little tougher for the Blues in St. Louis in a 4 pm Black Friday matchup.

    "Well, I'm most excited about just joining what (my teammates) have been establishing the last six weeks," Tkachuk told Senators host Jackson Starr on Wednesday.

    "It's the way they're playing, nothing much needs to change. And for me, my mindset is just coming in and just hopping on board for what they've built the last six weeks, and any way that I can bring intensity, compete, and a little emotion just to help out."

    Tkachuk is being modest, and his return to the lineup is huge, obviously. The Senators have kept themselves in playoff position in his absence, but objects in their rearview mirror are closer than they appear.

    The Senators are 12-7-4 right now, good for second place in the Atlantic Division, just two points out of first place. That's the glass-half-full view.

    But they're also one point away from not being in a playoff spot at all. Montreal, Detroit, and Philadelphia, all non-playoff teams at the moment, trail them by just one point. So the addition of Tkachuk comes at a great time as they try to ward off those teams and ideally, create some separation.

    The Sens-Blues game is one of 12 afternoon games being played in American venues, the day after their Thanksgiving. With neither team holding a morning skate, here are the projected lineups, according to NHL.com (subject to change).

    SENATORS (12-7-4) at BLUES (7-10-7)

    4 p.m. Eastern, TSN5, RDSI

    Senators projected lineup

    Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

    David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

    Lars Eller -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

    Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Michael Amadio

    Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

    Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

    Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

    Linus Ullmark

    Leevi Merilainen

    Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Hayden Hodgson

    Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed)

    Blues projected lineup

    Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

    Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jake Neighbours

    Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

    Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

    Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

    Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

    Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

    Joel Hofer

    Jordan Binnington

    Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel

    Injured: None

