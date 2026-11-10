Greig In, Yakemchuk Out As Senators Host Capitals Tuesday Night

Ottawa Senators
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Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 11:49 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 11:49 PM
The Senators will welcome Ridly Greig back to the lineup against Washington, while Samuel Ersson looks for his fourth straight victory.
The Senators will get one injured player back on Tuesday night, but they'll have to wait a little longer for another as they prepare to host the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre.
Forward Ridly Greig is expected to return after missing time with an injury, giving head coach Travis Green another option up front.
However, despite Linus Ullmark's removal from injured reserve and his return to full practice, the Senators have opted to be extra cautious with their oft-injured goaler.
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They've decided to give Samuel Ersson another start.
Ersson has won his last three games, allowing just four goals over that stretch. His resurgence has helped the Senators stay afloat without Ullmark, going 4-3-1 during his absence.
With Ullmark not suiting up, the Senators have recalled Jackson Parsons to be their backup on Tuesday.
21 year old rookie Carter Yakemchuk will be a healthy scratch for the fifth time in six games. The one game he did play in that stretch was because Tyler Kleven was under the weather.
The Senators enter Tuesday's game with an 11-6-1 record, good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and ninth overall in the NHL. Washington is 9-6-0, sitting fourth in the Metro and 13th overall.
Tuesday's game also marks another return to Canadian Tire Centre for former Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun.
The Senators traded Chychrun to Washington in the summer of 2024 in exchange for defenceman Nick Jensen and a third-round draft pick.
Two years later, the deal isn't looking great for the Senators.
Chychrun has become an important part of Washington's defence and has 11 points through his first 15 games this season. Jensen departed the Senators as a free agent this past summer and is now playing for Anaheim's AHL farm club. The third rounder was sent to LA in the Warren Foegele trade.
The Senators have since rebuilt much of their defence, but Chychrun's continued offensive production, combined with being only 28, certainly makes Sens fans wish they had more to show for his departure.
For all the attention surrounding what's expected to be Alex Ovechkin's final NHL season, the Capitals superstar hasn't exactly been lighting up the scoresheet.
Father Time comes for us all.
Now 41, one of the greatest goal scorers in hockey history has managed just one goal and four points through 15 games.
But other players have helped pick up the slack.
Dylan Strome leads the Capitals with 14 points in 15 games, followed by Alex Tuch with 13. Promising young forward Ryan Leonard has also made an impact early in his sophomore season, collecting 11 points.
Washington has also enjoyed a rhome-heavy schedule to begin the season. The Capitals have played 11 of their first 15 games at Capital One Arena, where they've compiled a 7-4-0 record. They're 2-2-0 on the road.
It's been home sweet home for the Sens at Canadian Tire Centre, posting a 6-2-0 home record.
They're coming off Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, a game in which Nick Cousins scored the winner with just 2:18 remaining.
Tim Stützle continues to lead the club offensively with 23 points, while he and Drake Batherson share the team lead with nine goals apiece.
Washington, meanwhile, is expected to use the following combinations:
Tuch – Strome – Kyrou
A. Protas – Dubois – Wilson
Ovechkin – Sourdif – Beauvillier
Jenner – I. Protas – Leonard
Chychrun – Roy
Fehervary – Liljegren
Hutson – St. Ivany
Game time is 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. The game will be televised on TSN5.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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